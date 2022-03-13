Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $495,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. 2,928,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,034. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

