Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $495,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 37.73%.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
