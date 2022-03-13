Chiron Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.76. 3,416,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,302,438. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

Beyond Meat Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.