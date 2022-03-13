Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 17,578 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,283,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,712,770. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

