Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHR. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$3.82. 481,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,341. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.84. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$678.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.