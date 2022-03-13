CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

CHSCO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 27,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,770. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06. CHS has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

