Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 230.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.47.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $404,247. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.44 and its 200-day moving average is $190.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

