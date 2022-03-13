Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.86. 1,757,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,069. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

