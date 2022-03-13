Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CING remained flat at $$1.19 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CING. Aegis began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

