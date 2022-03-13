Citigroup Trims Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price to $6.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of ENDP opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

