Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,146 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

