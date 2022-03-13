City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 46.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 85.8% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 301,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.95 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

