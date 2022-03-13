Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $14.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 3,783,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

