Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CLH opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 105,388.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

