Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 8,219 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after buying an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after buying an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,923,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

