Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 366.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.96. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 378,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 316.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 125,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

