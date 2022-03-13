Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clene by 9,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

