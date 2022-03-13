Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.95. The stock had a trading volume of 649,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,453. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.79 and its 200 day moving average is $244.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.