Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,299,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

