Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $686,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,315,000 after buying an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,082,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,637,000 after purchasing an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. 1,350,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $162.06. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

