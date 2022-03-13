Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $18.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,426.54.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

