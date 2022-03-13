Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.
CDAK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.
In other news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)
Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.