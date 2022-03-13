Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 169.73%.

CDAK stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,239. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Codiak BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Nicole Barna bought 6,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $49,975.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 122,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Codiak BioSciences from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

About Codiak BioSciences (Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.