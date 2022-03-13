Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $45.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on COHU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of COHU traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 244,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,151. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

