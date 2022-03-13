Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $73.34 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.