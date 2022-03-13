Collateral Pay Reaches One Day Volume of $315.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $260,695.26 and approximately $315.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00046148 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.62 or 0.06577201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.60 or 0.99908361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041482 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

