Collective Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $577.85. 1,981,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 274 shares of company stock worth $169,017 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

