Collective Family Office LLC Invests $219,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.17.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $72.82. 22,770,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,684,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

