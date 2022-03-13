Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,800,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,449,000 after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day moving average is $209.44. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.68 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

