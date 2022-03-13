Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $914.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to post sales of $914.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $892.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $936.00 million. Colliers International Group posted sales of $774.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CIGI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 103,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.87. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $158.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

