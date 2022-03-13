Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.02. 19,584,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,202,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.