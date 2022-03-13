Comerica Bank Sells 1,297 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banner by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Banner by 13.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Banner by 50.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 131.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Banner by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 119,523 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

