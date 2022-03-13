Comerica Bank Sells 3,321 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

