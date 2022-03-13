Comerica Bank Sells 3,557 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $154.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.37. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

