Comerica Bank Sells 5,912 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.