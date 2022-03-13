Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Comerica has raised its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comerica has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comerica to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

CMA stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

