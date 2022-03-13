Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CPUH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 256,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,392. Compute Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

