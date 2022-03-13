Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CTG stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $138.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

