Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ED stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 1,405,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,836. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.
In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.
Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
