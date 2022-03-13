Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.34. 1,405,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,836. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

