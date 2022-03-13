Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ED stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.34. 1,405,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $70.18 and a 12-month high of $90.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.82.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

