Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

STZ stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.75. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 714.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

