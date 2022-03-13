Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

In other Continental Resources news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

