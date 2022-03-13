Contrasting Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Ashtead Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 4.24 $920.08 million $10.56 24.01

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Davide Campari-Milano. Ashtead Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Davide Campari-Milano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashtead Group pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Davide Campari-Milano and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashtead Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 15.46% 28.08% 9.78%

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Davide Campari-Milano on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items. The Sunbelt segment focuses on North America operations. The A-Plant refers to services provided in the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Peter Donald Lewis and George Burnett on April 11, 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

