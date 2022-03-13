Contrasting Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.50 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Gecina $725.68 million 11.76 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 0 4 5 0 2.56

Gecina has a consensus target price of $132.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Gecina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Gecina beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty (Get Rating)

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Gecina (Get Rating)

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

