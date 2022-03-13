Contrasting LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) & Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LumiraDx alerts:

This table compares LumiraDx and Omeros’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omeros $73.81 million 5.18 -$138.06 million $3.09 1.97

LumiraDx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Omeros.

Profitability

This table compares LumiraDx and Omeros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A Omeros -136.61% N/A -44.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LumiraDx and Omeros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LumiraDx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20

LumiraDx currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 118.32%. Omeros has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 398.36%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Omeros is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of LumiraDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Omeros shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Omeros beats LumiraDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LumiraDx (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

About Omeros (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.