Contrasting Newell Brands (NWL) & Its Competitors

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Newell Brands to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Newell Brands alerts:

90.0% of Newell Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Newell Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Newell Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands 0 3 2 1 2.67 Newell Brands Competitors 115 657 776 37 2.46

Newell Brands presently has a consensus target price of $29.86, indicating a potential upside of 38.36%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 41.81%. Given Newell Brands’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newell Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Newell Brands has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newell Brands’ rivals have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Newell Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Newell Brands pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 34.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Newell Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands 5.40% 19.43% 5.40% Newell Brands Competitors 4.89% 1.69% 4.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newell Brands and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands $10.59 billion $572.00 million 16.23 Newell Brands Competitors $2.55 billion $161.89 million 20.73

Newell Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Newell Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Newell Brands beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Newell Brands (Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. The Home Appliances segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes household products, including kitchen appliances. The Home Solutions segment consists of food and home storage products, fresh preserving products, vacuum sealing products, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, and home fragrance products. The Learning and Development segment deals with writing instruments, art products, activity-based adhesive and cutting products, labeling solutions, and baby gear and infant care products. The Outdoor and Recreation segment includes global consumer active lifestyle products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Atl

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.