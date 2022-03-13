Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. State Street Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $62,753.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,054 shares of company stock valued at $534,022 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 650,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

About A10 Networks (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.