Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.22. 1,105,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,142. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

