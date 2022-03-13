Cormark Lowers Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$35.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$46.50 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PBL. Raymond James cut their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, downgraded Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$23.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.66 and a 1-year high of C$67.00. The company has a market cap of C$645.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Pollard Banknote (Get Rating)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.