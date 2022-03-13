Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

CTRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.23%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,730 shares of company stock worth $3,551,237 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

