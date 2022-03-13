Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coterra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 130.23%.

In other news, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,237 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

