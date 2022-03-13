Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $85,017,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,166 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,974,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

